Rockies finalize 1-year deal with infielder Thairo Estrada

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada and the Colorado Rockies have finalized a one-year contract, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2026. Primarily a second baseman during the last three seasons, the 28-year-old hit .217 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last year with the San Francisco Giants. He was assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 30 and on Oct. 1 elected to become a free agent. Estrada has a .251 average with 48 homers, 195 RBIs and 52 stolen bases in 469 games over parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees and the Giants.

