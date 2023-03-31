Watch Now
Rockies closer Daniel Bard placed on injured list due to anxiety

Royals Rockies Baseball
Matt York/AP
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard (52) during a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Royals Rockies Baseball
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 00:22:10-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have placed closer Daniel Bard on the 15-day injured list due to anxiety.

The move came a few hours before opening day against the San Diego Padres. The Rockies filled his spot by calling up right-hander Jake Bird.

Bard said he has had anxiety both on and off the field. Bard says that taking a step back and working through things is the right approach. He says it's a hard thing to admit and thanked the Rockies for their understanding.

There is no timeline for his return. The 37-year-old Bard is heading into his fourth season with the Rockies.

