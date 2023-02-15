Watch Now
Rockies' Bud Black signs one-year extension through the 2024 season

Black enters his seventh year with Colorado
John Hefti/AP
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black on the field before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Posted at 11:45 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 13:57:28-05

Any drama surrounding a slow start and Bud Black's managerial status lost traction on Wednesday before the Colorado Rockies' first spring practice.

Black told reporters in Scottsdale that he has signed a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season. Simply put, he's not entering this spring a lame duck coach, always a difficult spot and particularly when a team has struggled the previous year.

"Before anybody asks me about, ‘Hey, this is the last year of the contract,’ we can put that to rest. I signed an extension,” Black said.

Black talked with owner Dick Monfort and general manager Bill Schmidt last month, agreeing to add a year to his deal just as he did last season.

Black helped make the Rockies contenders when he took over, leading Colorado to its first-ever back-to-back playoff berths in 2017-2018. However, the Rockies have posted four straight losing seasons. They bottomed out last season, posting a 68-94 record, and are picked to finish last in the National League West this season.

