Rockies become first team to trail in opening 29 games, waste 5-run lead in 7-6 loss to Marlins

Marta Lavandier/AP
Miami Marlins' Otto Lopez picks up Bryan De La Cruz after De La Cruz collided with Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz to score the winning run during the 10 inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Rockies 7-6. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 8:49 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 22:49:55-04

MIAMI (AP) — Dane Myers hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning as the Miami Marlins overcame a five-run deficit and beat Colorado 7-6, making the Rockies the first team since 1900 to trail in each of its first 29 games.

Miami bounced back from a 5-0 first-inning deficit by scoring five times in the ninth, then rallied from down 6-5 in the 10th and ended a seven-game losing streak.

The Rockies had lost Sunday and joined the 1910 St. Louis Browns as the only teams to trail in each of their first 28 games.

