Rockies beat sloppy Red Sox 4-3 in 10 after rain delay

Charles Krupa/AP
Fans react as Colorado Rockies right fielder Nolan Jones (22) makes the catch on a deep drive by Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 12:12 AM, Jun 13, 2023
BOSTON (AP) — Nick Pivetta walked Randal Grichuk to force in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, first baseman Triston Casas booted a potential inning-ending grounder and the Colorado Rockies beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Monday night in a matchup of last-place teams.

The game was rain delayed for 1 hour, 29 minutes after Colorado scored twice in the top of the 10th, giving the Rockies a similar victory to a day earlier.

Owning the NL's worst record coming into the day, the Rockies have won two straight after a six-game losing streak.

