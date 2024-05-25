Watch Now
Rockies beat Phillies 3-2 in 11 innings after Philadelphia star Bryce Harper ejected in 1st

Phillies Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, second from left, douses Ezequiel Tovar, secind from right, after his walkoff RBI single as Tovar is interviewed by announcer Kelsey Wingert, right, after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:26 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 00:26:01-04

DENVER (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, Ezequiel Tovar had a winning single in the 11th for his career-best fourth hit and the Colorado Rockies beat Philadelphia 3-2 after the first-inning ejection of Phillies star Bryce Harper.

Harper called a timeout after taking a borderline 0-1 sinker that appeared to be low and inside but was called a strike by plate umpire Brian Walsh. After the two-time NL MVP struck out on the next pitch, a curveball, Harper dropped his bat and threw his helmet. He said something to Walsh and was tossed in the 21st ejection of Harper's big league career.

Colorado stopped the Phillies' six-game winning streak.

