Rockies beat Phillies 3-2 in 11 innings after Philadelphia star Bryce Harper ejected in 1st

DENVER (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, Ezequiel Tovar had a winning single in the 11th for his career-best fourth hit and the Colorado Rockies beat Philadelphia 3-2 after the first-inning ejection of Phillies star Bryce Harper.

Harper called a timeout after taking a borderline 0-1 sinker that appeared to be low and inside but was called a strike by plate umpire Brian Walsh. After the two-time NL MVP struck out on the next pitch, a curveball, Harper dropped his bat and threw his helmet. He said something to Walsh and was tossed in the 21st ejection of Harper's big league career.

Colorado stopped the Phillies' six-game winning streak.