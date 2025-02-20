Rockies agree to $2 million. 1-year deal with left-hander Scott Alexander

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added another piece to their bullpen by agreeing to a $2 million, one-year deal with left-hander Scott Alexander. The 35-year-old Alexander is coming off a season with the Athletics in which he finished with a 1-3 record and 2.56 ERA over 45 appearances. Alexander has spent parts of 10 seasons with Kansas City, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco and the Athletics. He’s 20-15 over his career with a 3.20 ERA spanning 328 games. He was part of the Dodgers when they won the 2020 World Series, but wasn’t on their active postseason roster.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 20, 5am