Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Rockies activate pitcher Daniel Bard from 15-day IL

Pirates Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard works against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Pirates Rockies Baseball
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 18:03:44-04

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies activated pitcher Daniel Bard from the 15-day injured list ahead of the team's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates after the star closer had been out since March 30 due to anxiety.

Bard threw one inning in his team's loss Wednesday, giving up no hits or runs on nine pitches.

Last season, Bard ranked third among all National League pitchers with a career-high 34 saves.

He pitched for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but struggled with control, displayed most notably when he threw a pitch inside against Venezuela that broke the hand of Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018