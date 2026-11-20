DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are making a significant move to bolster their starting rotation, acquiring three-time All-Star right-hander Luis Castillo and pitcher Davis Martin from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and minor league catcher Douglas Veliz.

The trade brings a veteran presence to Colorado's pitching staff in Castillo, 33, along with a younger starter in Martin, 29, who is coming off a career-best season.

Castillo, a three-time All-Star in 2019, 2022 and 2023, has been one of baseball's most durable starting pitchers over the past decade.

Since making his Major League debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, Castillo has compiled an 88-95 record with a 3.75 ERA and 1,605 strikeouts in 272 appearances, including 266 starts.

Since 2017, he ranks fourth in the majors in starts, fifth in innings pitched and sixth in strikeouts.

However, Castillo struggled during the 2026 season, splitting time between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox. He finished 4-11 with a 5.85 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 130⅔ innings.

The White Sox acquired Castillo from Seattle on Aug. 2 before sending him to Colorado in the latest deal.

While Castillo brings experience and an impressive résumé, Martin could provide another important piece to the Rockies' rotation.

The 29-year-old right-hander enjoyed the best season of his Major League career in 2026, going 9-8 with a 3.95 ERA in 29 appearances, including 28 starts.

Martin established career highs in wins, starts, innings pitched (146) and strikeouts (122).

Originally selected by the White Sox in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech, Martin has spent his entire Major League career with Chicago.

He missed the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery but has since returned to establish himself as a regular starter.

In four Major League seasons, Martin has compiled a 4.19 ERA across 80 appearances, including 72 starts.

Rockies part ways with young pitching prospect

To acquire Castillo and Martin, Colorado is giving up 24-year-old left-hander Sean Sullivan, who made his Major League debut in 2026.

Sullivan struggled in his first taste of big league action, going 0-3 with an 8.87 ERA in five starts.

However, the former second-round draft pick out of Wake Forest has enjoyed considerable success in the minors.

Across 58 minor league appearances, Sullivan has posted a 24-11 record with a 3.07 ERA and 298 strikeouts in 284⅓ innings.

Colorado originally selected Sullivan in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Rockies are also sending 17-year-old catching prospect Douglas Veliz to Chicago.

The Venezuelan prospect impressed during his first professional season in 2026, batting .300 with a .521 on-base percentage and .450 slugging percentage in 29 games with the Dominican Summer League Rockies.

Veliz recorded seven doubles, one triple, one home run and 16 RBI while drawing 26 walks.

A new look for Colorado's rotation

The trade signals Colorado's intention to add established Major League pitching to its starting rotation.

Castillo brings nearly a decade of big league experience and three All-Star selections, while Martin offers a younger arm coming off his most productive season.

The biggest question will be whether Castillo can regain the form that made him one of baseball's more reliable starters after a difficult 2026 campaign.

For Martin, the challenge will be building on his career-best season while adjusting to pitching at Coors Field.

By trading Sullivan and Veliz, the Rockies are sacrificing two young players with developmental upside in exchange for pitchers who can contribute immediately.

The Rockies' 40-man roster is now full.