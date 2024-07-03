Watch Now
Rhys Hoskins hit by pitch with bases loaded in 9th inning, Brewers beat Rockies 4-3

David Zalubowski/AP
The ball bounces off Milwaukee Brewers' Rhys Hoskins after he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run while facing Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Justin Lawrence in the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:58 PM, Jul 02, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, Rhys Hoskins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score the go-ahead run, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Colorado Rockies 4-3.

Brenton Doyle homered for the third time in two games and had an RBI double for the Rockies. Colorado left fielder Nolan Jones recorded another sizzling outfield assist with a 100.8 mph throw to the plate to deny the Brewers a run in the seventh inning and keep the game tied at 2-2.

Hoskins was clipped on the upper body by a 3-2 pitch from Justin Lawrence.

