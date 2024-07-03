Rhys Hoskins hit by pitch with bases loaded in 9th inning, Brewers beat Rockies 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, Rhys Hoskins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score the go-ahead run, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Colorado Rockies 4-3.

Brenton Doyle homered for the third time in two games and had an RBI double for the Rockies. Colorado left fielder Nolan Jones recorded another sizzling outfield assist with a 100.8 mph throw to the plate to deny the Brewers a run in the seventh inning and keep the game tied at 2-2.

Hoskins was clipped on the upper body by a 3-2 pitch from Justin Lawrence.