Ranger Suárez and Bryce Harper help the Phillies beat the Rockies 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ranger Suárez pitched a seven-hitter, Bryce Harper homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0.

Suárez struck out eight and walked one in the majors' second complete game this season. It was the first shutout for a Philadelphia pitcher since Michael Lorenzen's no-hitter against Washington on Aug. 9.

Harper hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and a two-run shot in the eighth. J.T. Realmuto also went deep for Philadelphia, which moved two games over .500 for the first time this season.