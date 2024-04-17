Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Ranger Suárez and Bryce Harper help the Phillies beat the Rockies 5-0

Rockies Phillies Baseball
Chris Szagola/AP
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, right, celebrates the win with catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, following the baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 5-0. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Rockies Phillies Baseball
Posted at 7:53 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 21:53:10-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ranger Suárez pitched a seven-hitter, Bryce Harper homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0.

Suárez struck out eight and walked one in the majors' second complete game this season. It was the first shutout for a Philadelphia pitcher since Michael Lorenzen's no-hitter against Washington on Aug. 9.

Harper hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and a two-run shot in the eighth. J.T. Realmuto also went deep for Philadelphia, which moved two games over .500 for the first time this season.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018