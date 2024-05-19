Watch Now
Ramos homers, Hicks earns 4th win as Giants beat Rockies 4-1 for first series sweep this year

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos, right, celebrates next to Colorado Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings, left, after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 19, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 19, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos hit his second big league home run, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 for their first series sweep this season.

Jordan Hicks allowed one run and three hits over five innings with no walks as the Giants stretched their winning streak to a season-high four. Sean Hjelle, Luke Jackson, Taylor Rogers and Camilo Doval each pitched a hitless inning to complete a three-hitter.

Doval struck out Jake Cave for the final out and remained perfect in eight save chances.

