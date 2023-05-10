Watch Now
Profar homers twice, Rockies win 10-1, Pirates 8th loss in 9

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Colorado Rockies' Jurickson Profar, rear, celebrates with Ryan McMahon as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. It was Profar's second home run of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 9:29 PM, May 09, 2023
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jurickson Profar had his first multihomer game in four years, Connor Seabold got his first major league win and the Colorado Rockies routed Pittsburgh 10-1, sending the Pirates to their eighth loss in nine games.

Profar hit a go-ahead solo homer on a slider from Luis Ortiz in the second and followed Ryan McMahon's two-run triple with a two-run drive off Duane Underwood Jr. that capped a five-run seventh and built a 9-1 lead.

Seabold allowed one run, three hits and three walks in five innings. He had been 0-4 in his big league career with Boston and Colorado.

