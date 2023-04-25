Watch Now
Profar drives in 3, Gomber wins as Rockies rock Guards 6-0

Colorado Rockies' Jurickson Profar runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday April 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 9:35 PM, Apr 24, 2023
CLEVELAND (AP) — Austin Gomber bounced back from a hideous start to get his first win, Jurickson Profar drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies won for just the second time in 13 games, beating the Cleveland Guardians 6-0.

Gomber held the Guardians to three singles in five scoreless innings. The left-hander was pounded for nine runs and nine hits in just two innings on April 19.

Profar homered in the first off Cal Quantrill, who lost for only the second time in 36 career starts at Progressive Field.

The Rockies stopped a three-game losing skid to improve to 7-17. Cleveland managed just four hits.

