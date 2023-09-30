Playoff-bound Twins hit 3 homers in 7-6 victory over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Jeffers had three hits, including one of three Minnesota home runs, and Michael A. Taylor homered and tripled to help the playoff-bound Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Friday night.

Trevor Larnach homered, Kody Funderbuck (2-0) got the win in relief and Emilio Pagán picked up his first save for Minnesota.

The Twins wrapped up their third AL Central title in five years with an 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. They are locked into the No. 3 seed and will open the best-of-three, wild-card series Tuesday at home against an opponent yet to be determined. They gained momentum with a come-from-behind win in Colorado.