Playoff-bound Twins hit 3 homers in 7-6 victory over Rockies

David Zalubowski/AP
Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers gestures to the buillpen as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run offr Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Gavin Hollowell in the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:17 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 00:17:40-04

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Jeffers had three hits, including one of three Minnesota home runs, and Michael A. Taylor homered and tripled to help the playoff-bound Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Friday night.

Trevor Larnach homered, Kody Funderbuck (2-0) got the win in relief and Emilio Pagán picked up his first save for Minnesota.

The Twins wrapped up their third AL Central title in five years with an 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. They are locked into the No. 3 seed and will open the best-of-three, wild-card series Tuesday at home against an opponent yet to be determined. They gained momentum with a come-from-behind win in Colorado.

