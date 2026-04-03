DENVER — From super-sized hot dogs and tacos to a savory donut, there is something new for everyone at Coors Field this year.

Let’s start with the three new food stands. Colorado-based Birdcall is in the Right Field Mezzanine. Rockies fans can have their signature chicken sandwiches, tenders, nuggets, and tots at the “Birdcall Deck.”

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Wit Love in Section 134 will feature Philly cheesesteaks. Mac on Deck in Section 115 features 5 unique mac and cheese favorites, including a Buffalo Mac and a Vegan Mac.

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There is also new food at the SandLot Brewery. The Taco Momalona has barbecue brisket and hot Cheeto-dusted pork belly. It’s topped with Carolina Gold barbecue sauce.

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“Mamalona really means wow,” executive chef Billy Sims said. “It was more of a wow factor when we came up with that one.”.

It’s a massive taco that could serve two to three people, but we won’t tell if you keep it all to yourself. Sims said you should eat it like a taco salad.

You can pair your food with the ballpark brewery’s award-winning Key Lime Pie in the Sky beer. It won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival.

Another new menu item is the pizza donut. It’s a plain donut with garlic butter, topped with marinara and pesto sauce with two types of cheese.

Play ball! What’s new on the menu at Coors Field this year

“That's the surprise item because I think a lot of people are thinking, oh, it's gonna be a sweet item.” Sims said.

You can find it in Section 109.

If you’re in the mood to challenge your stomach, there are two new offerings for you! The first is the Glizzilla. It’s a one-pound, 23-inch all-beef hot dog on a 19-inch sub roll. You can find it at Fanfare in Section 157.

The Rockies are also bringing the viral 9-9-9 challenge to Coors Field. The goal is to drink 9 beers and eat 9 hot dogs in 9 innings. Competitive eater Joey Chestnut helped MLB design it. To make the challenge a little more accessible, the beers are flight-sized and the hot dogs are mini. You can find it at Fanfare in Section 139.

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Now, if you are seeing all this and are wondering what to try the next time you are out in the ballpark, we asked Sims what his favorites are.

“I'm partial to the mamalona and I think the Wit Love Philly cheesesteak is tasty,” Sims said.

The Rockies kick off the season Friday, April 3 against the Phillies. First pitch is 2:10 p.m.