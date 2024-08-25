Watch Now
Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exits game between Rockies and Yankees after broken bat hits his neck

Bryan Woolston/AP
Medical staff tend to umpire Nick Mahrley, center, after he was hit by a bat during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of the Rockies-Yankees game when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat.

Stanton’s bat broke when he hit a bloop single to left field.

The barrel hit Mahrley on the left side of his mask, knocking it off.

Mahrley immediately fell down and was attended to by New York’s athletic training staff.

A medic came on the field and Mahrley was helped onto a stretcher as the crowd applauded.

When play resumed, crew chief Marvin Hudson took over behind the plate.

