Pirates end 7-game skid as Keller blanks Rockies on 4 hits

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 7:53 PM, May 08, 2023
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched his first career complete game and Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Keller shut out the Rockies on four hits while striking out eight and walking one in a game that took just 1 hour, 55 minutes. The fifth-year veteran had never pitched into the eighth inning before.

Castro's homer off Kyle Freeland in the seventh carried into the bullpens in center field and broke a scoreless tie.

