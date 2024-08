DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two home runs, David Peterson gave up one earned run across five innings and the New York Mets rolled past the Colorado Rockies 9-1 on Thursday to wrap up a three-game series.

Mark Vientos hit his 17th homer of the season, Jose Iglesias had two RBIs, and Francisco Lindor had two hits and an RBI for the Mets, who moved a half-game ahead of the division-rival Atlanta Braves for the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League playoff standings.