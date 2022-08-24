Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Perez, Lowe, big 2nd inning help Rangers rout Rockies 16-4

Rangers Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, takes the ballp from starting pitcher Jose Urena as he is pulled form the mound after giving up a double to Texas Rangers' Mark Mathias to allow in three runs in the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Rangers Rockies Baseball
Posted at 5:05 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 19:05:19-04

DENVER (AP) — Martín Pérez threw six scoreless innings and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in five runs, helping the Texas Rangers pound José Ureña and the Colorado Rockies 16-4.

Mark Mathias had a bases-clearing double, Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 21 games with an RBI single and Lowe had a run-scoring single in a seven-run second inning.

Texas posted its highest-scoring game since 2019 in winning for the fourth time in five games and improving to 6-4 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

Pérez allowed four hits and walked one while lowering his ERA to 2.69.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018