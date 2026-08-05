Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
64  WX Alerts
Denver7 SportsColorado Rockies

Actions

Peralta roughed up in Rays debut but Hicks hits grand slam and Tampa Bay rallies past Rockies in 11

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
top-stories.mp4
Rays Rockies Baseball
Posted

DENVER (AP) — Ben Williamson scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the 11th inning and Junior Caminero added a two-out RBI single as Tampa Bay rallied to beat Colorado 9-7 on Tuesday night after the Rockies roughed up Freddy Peralta in his Rays debut.

Williamson, the automatic runner at second base, went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Taylor Walls and scampered home on a wild pitch by Nick Frasso (0-1), who was making his major league debut. That gave Tampa Bay an 8-7 lead before Yandy Diaz doubled and scored on Caminero's single.

Jonathan Aranda hit a two-run single off Rockies closer Jordan Romano to tie it at 7 in the ninth.

Liam Hicks launched a grand slam in his Rays debut off rookie Gabriel Hughes to give Peralta a 5-1 lead in the third. Hicks was acquired from Miami at the trade deadline Monday. The catcher's 15th homer was the first slam for Tampa Bay this season.

Peralta lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits. He went 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA before coming over from the Mets in a trade Sunday. The two-time All-Star was 0-4 in his final seven starts for New York and hasn’t won since pitching five innings in an 8-1 victory over the Braves on June 14.

Mickey Moniak homered and drove in four runs for Colorado. Willi Castro added his career-high 13th homer — a two-run shot that put the Rockies up 7-5 in the fourth.

Moniak's 19th homer, a three-run shot, tied it 5-all in the third.

Hughes gave up five runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts in his fifth start.

Garrett Cleavinger (4-3) got the final two outs in the 10th for the win and Bryan Baker struck out two in a scoreless 11th for his 32nd save in 35 opportunities.

Up nex

t

Rays RHP Nick Martinez (10-3, 2.77 ERA) starts Wednesday opposite Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (11-4, 4.47).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

coors field rockies.jpg

dinger rockies

r m