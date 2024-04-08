Pepiot strikes out a career-high 11 in Rays' 3-2 victory Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Pepiot struck out a career-high 11 batters in six shutout innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2. Pepiot, who came to the Rays in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that sent Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot to L.A., topped his previous high of nine strikeouts which came at Coors Field on Sept. 26 of last season when he threw six innings in relief. The Rays gave him the lead with two runs in the second on Austin Shenton’s RBI double — his first major league hit — and Jose Siri’s RBI single and another in the third on an RBI single by Isaac Paredes.

