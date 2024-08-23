Patrick Corbin earns career win No. 100 as the Nationals beat the Rockies 8-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched six innings to earn career win No. 100, Juan Yepez hit a three-run home run and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 to take the rubber game of the series. Luis Garcia Jr. and Jose Tena had two hits each for the Nationals, who have won three of their last four games. In his sixth try for the milestone win, Corbin allowed one run on four hits. He walked one and struck out a season-high eight batters. Rockies starter Cal Quantrill took the loss. Bud Black managed his 1,160th game, passing Clint Hurdle for the most games managed in Colorado history.

