Parker pitches 7 innings, García hits 3-run homer and Nationals beat Rockies 6-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitchell Parker gave up one run and five hits in seven innings, Luis García Jr. hit a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1.

James Wood had three hits for the Nationals, who had scored a total of 14 runs while losing five of their past six games. Keibert Ruiz and Andrés Chaparro had two hits each.

Parker (7-7) walked one and struck out six while throwing 83 pitches.

Brendan Rodgers and Brenton Doyle each had a double and a single for the Rockies, who had won three of four.