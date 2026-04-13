Padres top Rockies 7-2 for 4-game sweep Sunday but Nick Pivetta exits with stiff elbow

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ty France went 3 for 3 with a home run and scored three times as the surging San Diego Padres finished a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 7-2 victory Sunday.

Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer and Jackson Merrill also went deep for the Padres, who have won five in a row and eight of nine. However, starting pitcher Nick Pivetta exited with right elbow stiffness in the fourth inning.

Brett Sullivan had a two-run double for the Rockies, who were held to a pair of hits. Colorado arrived in San Diego on a four-game winning streak.

Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly gave the Padres a 1-0 lead in the first against emergency opener Jimmy Herget (0-1), who got the start when Kyle Freeland was a late scratch with left shoulder soreness.

Pivetta retired the Rockies in order through three innings, striking out four before leaving after throwing a fastball to even the count at 2-2 on Edouard Julien leading off the fourth.

Kyle Hart came in and got the next seven outs. He gave up Sullivan’s two-out double in the fifth that cut it to 3-2.

Freddy Fermin hit a sacrifice fly against Chase Dollander for a 2-0 lead in the second and France launched his first home run of the season — off Valente Bellozo — to make it 3-0 in the fourth. Bellozo threw 90 pitches in relief, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Machado had an RBI single for a 4-2 lead in the fifth after Merrill singled and stole second base.

Laureano, who had a three-run homer in Saturday’s victory, hit his fourth of the season — a two-out, two-run shot after France's single to make it 6-2 in the sixth.

Merrill capped the scoring in the seventh with a leadoff homer — his third.

David Morgan (2-0) struck out four in 1 2/3 hitless innings for the win. Wandy Peralta and Bradgley Rodriguez finished for the Padres.

San Diego’s only other four-game sweep of Colorado came in 1999.

Up next

The Rockies begin a three-game series in Houston on Tuesday night. They swept three games from the Astros at Coors Field last week before heading to San Diego.

Padres RHP Michael King (1-1, 3.24 ERA) starts Tuesday at home against the Seattle Mariners.

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