Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Padres hit five homers to back Darvish in 100th win, 9-6 over Rockies

Padres Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim follows the flight of his RBI-single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Padres Rockies Baseball
Posted at 11:41 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 01:41:40-04

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched into the sixth inning to earn his 100th career win and was backed by five home runs as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6.

Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Gary Sánchez, Trent Grisham and Brandon Dixon all went deep to help the Padres win consecutive games for the first time since May 25-26.

Darvish (5-4) earned the benchmark victory after allowing four earned runs and five hits while striking out six and walking four in 5 1/3 innings.

Jake Cronenworth had his second-consecutive three-hit game for San Diego after batting just .198 in his first 60 games of the season.

Josh Hader picked up his 14th save of the season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018