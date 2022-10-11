Owner Dick Monfort declares Rockies’ four-year playoff drought “not acceptable” in letter to fans

Franchise owner Dick Monfort declared the Rockies’ four-year playoff drought “not acceptable” in a letter sent to season-ticket holders Monday morning.

Writing that “excuses serve no purpose,” Monfort did not mince words expressing his disappointment in a Rockies season that finished with the team at the bottom of the NL West standings for the first time in seven years.

“Our expectations were high going into the 2022 season, but unfortunately, we did not meet those expectations,” Monfort wrote. “It has now been four years since our last postseason appearance, and this is not acceptable.”

The Rockies signed free agent outfielder Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract prior to the season, but the one-time MVP appeared in just 42 games while dealing with back and foot injuries.

Without their prized offseason acquisition providing a consistent presence, the team stumbled to a 68-94 record that tied the 2004 and ’15 teams for the fifth-worst record in franchise history. That included a 27-54 mark away from Coors Field that was the fourth-worst in franchise history.

