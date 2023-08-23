Watch Now
Osleivis Basabe's first major league homer is a grand slam as the Rays beat the Rockies 12-4

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Osleivis Basabe, center, reacts as Jonathan Aranda, left, and Rene Pinto pour water on his head after the Rays defeated the Colorado Rockies during a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Basabe had a grand slam in the game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 8:33 PM, Aug 22, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Osleivis Basabe hit a grand slam for his first major league homer, capping off a nine-run eighth inning for the AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Colorado Rockies 12-4.

Basabe is filling at shortstop for Wander Franco, who is on MLB's administrative list while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate him for an alleged relationship with a minor.

Pinch-hitter Christian Bethancourt tied the game in the eighth with an RBI single and Yandy Díaz put the Rays ahead with his third hit of the game. Later in the inning, Basabe hit a grand slam off Daniel Bard to make it 12-4.

