O'Neill's game-ending HBP lifts Cards over Rockies 5-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman homered, and St. Louis scored the winning run when Tyler O'Neill was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, leading the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Andrew Knizner and Lars Nootbaar drew walks off Dinelson Lamet, and Dylan Carlson reached on a bunt single to load the bases for O'Neill.

José Quintana pitched five scoreless no-hit innings with two walks before allowing two runs on four consecutive hits to lead off the sixth, ending his night.

Kyle Freeland allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out four batters in six innings to drop the Rockies to 13-42 since Busch Stadium III opened in 2006.