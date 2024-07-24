O'Neill's 2 HRs, Criswell's 7 shutout innings lead Red Sox over Rockies, 6-0

DENVER (AP) — Tyler O'Neill homered twice, Cooper Criswell tossed seven shutout innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 to snap a four-game skid.

O'Neill hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then crushed an 89-mph sinker from Ty Blach (3-6) 465 feet to the concourse in left field in the third inning to give the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. Criswell (4-4) struck out four, scattered five hits and threw a career-high 105 pitches.

Colorado started the sixth with two singles but Criswell got Brendan Rodgers to hit into a double play and Brenton Doyle to ground out.