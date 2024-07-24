Watch Now
O'Neill's 2 HRs, Criswell's 7 shutout innings lead Red Sox over Rockies, 6-0

David Zalubowski/AP
Boston Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez, right, steals second base as Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers, left, fields the throw and second base umpire Bruce Dreckman waits to make the call in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jul 23, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Tyler O'Neill homered twice, Cooper Criswell tossed seven shutout innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 to snap a four-game skid.

O'Neill hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then crushed an 89-mph sinker from Ty Blach (3-6) 465 feet to the concourse in left field in the third inning to give the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. Criswell (4-4) struck out four, scattered five hits and threw a career-high 105 pitches.

Colorado started the sixth with two singles but Criswell got Brendan Rodgers to hit into a double play and Brenton Doyle to ground out.

