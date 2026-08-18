Ohtani’s 2 homers ignite a Dodgers breakout at Coors Field as Snell shines in 11-5 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered twice to help spark a slumping Dodgers offense, Blake Snell struck out five over six innings, and Los Angeles beat the Colorado Rockies 11-5 on Monday night.

Max Muncy added a three-run homer as the Dodgers found the perfect way to break out of their recent funk — playing at hitter friendly Coors Field. They entered Monday averaging 3.4 runs per game over a stretch that saw them lose 11 of 16.

The 11 runs were the most by LA since a 12-7 win over San Diego on July 2.

Snell (1-1) allowed two hits and one run in his second start since returning from elbow surgery that sidelined him for three months. The lefty ran his scoreless innings streak against the Rockies to 27 before allowing a run in the third. Colorado scored on three walks and a fielder's choice.

Muncy extended the lead to 5-0 in the third with a homer that went an estimated distance of 461 feet. Ohtani had a solo shot in the fifth and a two-run homer in the sixth. He finished 4 for 5.

Ohtani has now hit safely in 21 straight games at Coors Field. Over the streak, he has nine homers and 24 RBIs while hitting .413.

Tomoyuki Sugano (12-6) lasted five innings and allowed six runs. The righty continues to struggle against his fellow countryman Ohtani, who went 2 for 3 against Sugano with a homer. He's now 7 for 11 with four homers when facing Sugano.

Infielder/outfielder Troy Johnston pitched a scoreless ninth that included a walk and hitting Tommy Edman. Dodgers reliever Edwin Díaz gave up three runs in the ninth.

Up next

Dodgers lefty Eric Lauer (6-1, 3.48 ERA) will throw on Tuesday, while the Rockies go with righty Ryan Feltner (5-6, 5.59).