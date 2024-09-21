Watch Now
Denver7 SportsColorado Rockies

Actions

Ohtani sets MLB record with homer and stolen base in same game in Dodgers' 6-4 win over Rockies

Rockies Dodgers Baseball
Ashley Landis/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Max Muncy also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Rockies Dodgers Baseball
Posted

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani set a major league record by homering and stealing a base for the 14th time in the same game and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the last-place Colorado Rockies 6-4.

Ohtani's 52nd homer and 52nd stolen base allowed him to break the old mark of 13 games set by Rickey Henderson in 1986 with the New York Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead homer leading off the sixth inning that gave the Dodgers a 4-3 lead.

The NL West-leading Dodgers' magic number was reduced to five to clinch the division.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
coors field rockies.jpg