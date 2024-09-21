Ohtani sets MLB record with homer and stolen base in same game in Dodgers' 6-4 win over Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani set a major league record by homering and stealing a base for the 14th time in the same game and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the last-place Colorado Rockies 6-4.

Ohtani's 52nd homer and 52nd stolen base allowed him to break the old mark of 13 games set by Rickey Henderson in 1986 with the New York Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead homer leading off the sixth inning that gave the Dodgers a 4-3 lead.

The NL West-leading Dodgers' magic number was reduced to five to clinch the division.