Watch Now
Denver7 SportsColorado Rockies

Actions

Ohtani launches homer No. 54, steals 57th base as NL West-champion Dodgers power by Rockies 11-4

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Dodgers Rockies Baseball
Posted

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 54th homer of the season, a towering three-run shot, after stealing his 57th base earlier in the game and the NL West-champion Los Angeles Dodgers powered past the Colorado Rockies 11-4.

The Dodgers' designated hitter finished 4 of 5, which also included a pair of singles and a double and four RBIs. He now has 24 hits over his last 34 at-bats.

With his swipe of second base in the second inning, Ohtani passed Ichiro Suzuki for the most stolen bases in a single season by a Japanese-born player.

The Dodgers moved two games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed in the NL.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
coors field rockies.jpg