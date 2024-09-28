Ohtani launches homer No. 54, steals 57th base as NL West-champion Dodgers power by Rockies 11-4

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 54th homer of the season, a towering three-run shot, after stealing his 57th base earlier in the game and the NL West-champion Los Angeles Dodgers powered past the Colorado Rockies 11-4.

The Dodgers' designated hitter finished 4 of 5, which also included a pair of singles and a double and four RBIs. He now has 24 hits over his last 34 at-bats.

With his swipe of second base in the second inning, Ohtani passed Ichiro Suzuki for the most stolen bases in a single season by a Japanese-born player.

The Dodgers moved two games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed in the NL.