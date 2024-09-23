Watch Now
Ohtani, Betts go back-to-back in ninth as Dodgers rally past Rockies 6-5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a tying home run in the ninth inning and Mookie Betts followed with another drive as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday to maintain their three-game lead in the National League West. Ohtani had four hits and added two stolen bases, giving him 53 home runs and 55 steals on the season. Three pitches after Ohtani tied the game against Rockies right-hander Seth Halvorsen, Betts homered to left, his 19th. Brendan Rodgers and Nolan Jones each drove in two runs for the Rockies.

