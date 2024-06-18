Watch Now
Ohtani and Paxton lead the Dodgers to a 9-5 win over the Rockies

David Zalubowski/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani gestures to the dugout after reaching second base by hitting a double off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jun 17, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had three hits, James Paxton pitched seven smooth innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 9-5 in the opener of a four-game series between the top and bottom teams in the NL West.

Miguel Rojas and Jason Heyward also had three hits apiece for the first-place Dodgers, who finished with 14.

Freddie Freeman walked five times, one shy of a major league record.

Ohtani doubled twice and has seven hits in his last 15 at-bats.

Paxton permitted just two hits in his longest outing of the season. He had a season-high eight strikeouts and walked only one.

