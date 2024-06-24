Nationals rally in the ninth behind hits by Thomas, Meneses and beat the Rockies 2-1

DENVER (AP) — Lane Thomas doubled in the tying run and Joey Meneses singled to drive in the go-ahead run as the Washington Nationals rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Sunday, taking the three-game series 2-1. Down 1-0 heading into the top of the ninth and held to one hit by starter Kyle Freeland and reliever Nick Mears, the Nationals finally broke through against reliever Jalen Beeks. Michael Toglia homered for the Rockies’ only run.

