Rockies' Elias Diaz named All-Star Game MVP after go-ahead home run; NL snaps ASG skid

SEATTLE (AP) — Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning, and the National League snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 win over the American League.

The NL won for the first time since an 8-0 victory in 2012 in Kansas City thanks to Díaz, a catcher who became the first Rockies player to win the All-Star MVP award.

Díaz, who was non-tendered by the Pirates at the end of 2019, drove a 2-2 pitch from Baltimore's hard-throwing closer deep to left to put the NL in front.

Díaz was the lone representative for Colorado in his first All-Star Game appearance.