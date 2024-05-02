Muñoz strikes out seven over six innings to get 1st major league win, Marlins beat Rockies 4-1

MIAMI (AP) — Roddery Muñoz pitched six strong innings to get his first major league win and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1.

Making his second major league start, the 24-year-old Muñoz (1-0) gave up one run and three hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Emmanuel Rivera singled twice and walked, while Luis Arraez and Bryan De La Cruz each drove in a run for the Marlins, who won their first series of the season. Dane Myers drove in two runs with a pinch-hit single in the eighth and has five RBIs over the last two games.

The Rockies are the first team since 1900 to have trailed at one point in each of their first 30 games.