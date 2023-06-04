Montero’s triple in 5-run first boosts Rockies past Royals 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elehuris Montero’s two-run triple highlighted a five-run first inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4.

The Rockies scored five in the first against Daniel Lynch.

Matt Carasiti was the first of four Colorado relievers and got the win.

Justin Lawrence earned the save.

Nick Pratto hit his first career leadoff home run for the Royals and was his third homer overall this season. B

obby Witt Jr. had three hits.

Kansas City has lost 14 of 19.