Montero homers twice with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Giants 7-4

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching by José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 to snap a five-game losing streak.

Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss.

Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them to Joc Pederson.