Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Montero drives in 3 runs as the Rockies beat Padres 5-4 and extend winning streak to five games

Rockies Padres Baseball
Gregory Bull/AP
Colorado Rockies' Jake Cave, right, scores from first off a two-RBI double by Elehuris Montero as San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano waits for the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 13, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Rockies Padres Baseball
Posted at 11:01 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 01:01:32-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elehuris Montero had two hits and three RBIs to lead Colorado to an 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Monday night and extend the Rockies' winning streak to five games.

Colorado relievers walked the bases loaded in both the eighth and ninth innings, but the Padres failed to score in either inning.

San Diego drew 11 walks in the game and stranded nine runners in the loss. The Padres generated all their offense on home runs.

Jurickson Profar hit a two-run shot and Xander Bogaerts and Jackson Merrill added solo homers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018