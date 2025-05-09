Mize and Torkelson spark Tigers to 10-2 romp over Rockies in 1st game of doubleheader

DENVER (AP) — Casey Mize pitched six effective innings, Spencer Torkelson had three RBIs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Colorado Rockies 10-2 on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Andy Ibáñez had two hits and two RBIs for AL Central-leading Detroit, which won for the sixth time in seven games. Trey Sweeney had two hits and scored twice.

Mize (6-1) struck out eight in his fourth consecutive win. He permitted one run and three hits while moving into a tie with Yankees left-hander Max Fried for the most wins in the majors.

Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland (0-5) was charged with nine runs — five earned — and 11 hits in three innings.

The last-place Rockies finished with three errors and four hits.

Detroit broke it open with five runs in the second. Gleyber Torres hit an RBI single and Torkelson made it 7-0 with a two-run double.

Sweeney and Justyn-Henry Malloy each hit an RBI single in the third.

Alan Trejo and Hunter Goodman each hit a sacrifice fly for Colorado in its fifth straight loss.

Key moment

Mize retired 13 straight batters after Brenton Doyle singled leading off the first.

Key stat

Freeland has given up 31 runs — 25 earned — in his last six starts covering 26 2/3 innings.

Up next

Tanner Gordon (0-6, 8.65 ERA) starts the second game for Colorado. Detroit had yet to name a starter.

