Misiorowski reaches milestones and Brewers go on hitting spree in 11-2 victory over Rockies Sunday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski struck out 12 of the first 13 batters he faced — including each of the first seven — and allowed only one hit over five innings and the Milwaukee Brewers trounced the Colorado Rockies 11-2 on Sunday.

Misiorowski (11-4) set a Brewers franchise record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game. Sixty-six of his 83 pitches exceeded 100 mph, as Misiorowski broke his own major league record for most 100-mph pitches in a game since pitch tracking began in 2008.

Colorado didn’t get a runner on base against Misiorowski until Cole Carrigg hit a two-out, opposite-field homer in the fifth on a 101.9-mph fastball. It was the fastest pitch that has ever resulted in a Rockies homer during the pitch tracking era.

Misiorowski increased his MLB-leading strikeout total to 185. He allowed one run over five innings as his ERA rose slightly to an MLB-best 1.58.

Andrew Vaughn homered for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Milwaukee's nine doubles matched a franchise single-game record. The Brewers had a season-high 11 extra-base hits.

Joey Ortiz tripled and doubled for the Brewers. Luis Lara and Jackson Chourio each hit two doubles, with Lara also driving in two runs. Cooper Pratt had two hits and two RBIs.

The Brewers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Colorado's Kyle Freeland (2-10) threw a wild pitch and had an errant throw to first after fielding a bunt during that rally.

Freeland gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings as his ERA rose to 7.34.

Up next

Rockies: Off Monday before starting a two-game series at San Diego. Tuesday's scheduled starting pitchers are Colorado's Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.53 ERA) and San Diego's Michael King (6-7, 3.24).

Brewers: Off Monday before opening a three-game series at San Francisco. Brandon Sproat (3-5, 5.09) pitches for the Brewers and Tyler Mahle (2-9, 5.31) starts for the Giants on Tuesday.

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