Meneses' 3-run HR highlights a 4-run eighth inning as the Nationals rally to beat the Rockies 6-5

Trevor Williams
Alex Brandon/AP
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 11:32 PM, Jul 25, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses' three-run homer highlighted a four-run eighth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Meneses added a double and a single, finishing 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a game delayed at the start for nearly 90 minutes due to inclement weather and halted for 51 minutes by rain in the top of the seventh inning.

Stone Garrett hit a solo homer in the seventh inning for Washington.

Jose A. Ferrer (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and earned his first major league victory, and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Ezequiel Tovar homered, and Elias Diaz had three hits and two RBIs for the Rockies.

