McMahon's tiebreaking homer lifts last-place Rockies over NL West-leading Dodgers 6-3 Saturday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning and the last-place Colorado Rockies beat the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3. The loss by the 92-win Dodgers assured that for the first time in a full season since 2014 no team in the major leagues will win 100 games. The Dodgers’ division lead dropped to three games over San Diego. The Rockies regrouped after blowing an early 3-0 lead. Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth. Mookie Betts had a two-run homer for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani stole his 53rd base in the ninth.

Tiebreaking homer lifts last-place Rockies over Dodgers