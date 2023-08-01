McMahon's sacrifice fly in 10th lifts Rockies to 4-3 win over Padres

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a sacrifice fly with the bases load in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the Colorado Rockies to a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night. McMahon also homered and doubled, Elehuris Montero also had two hits and Brad Hand (3-1) got the win for Colorado. Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers made his season debut with a single in four at-bats as the designated hitter. Trent Grisham hit a solo homer with two outs in the ninth to tie it. Colorado loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning, and after a force play at home, McMahon lofted a ball to left off of Nick Martinez (4-4) and Brenton Doyle beat Juan Soto’s throw home to win it.

