McMahon's go-ahead homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Mets 10-7

Mets Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon follows the flight of his two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Jeff Brigham in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 28, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies outslugged the New York Mets 10-7 after blowing an early six-run lead.

Charlie Blackmon’s two-run double in a five-run second helped the Rockies race out to a 6-0 advantage against Justin Verlander after three innings.

Pete Alonso’s major league-high 20th homer started New York’s comeback in the fourth, and the Mets tied it 6-all when rookie Francisco Álvarez capped a five-run sixth with a three-run homer off reliever Jake Bird.

Starling Marte’s two-out RBI single in the seventh put New York in front, but Elias Díaz doubled leading off the bottom half against Jeff Brigham, and McMahon followed with a two-run shot that traveled a projected 439 feet.

