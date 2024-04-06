Watch Now
McMahon hits walk-off grand slam, Rockies rally to beat Rays 10-7 after blowing late lead

Ryan McMahon hit a walk-off grand slam that ended with the Colorado Rockies rallying to a 10-7 victory in their home opener.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Apr 05, 2024
DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a walk-off grand slam after committing an error in the ninth inning that allowed the Tampa Bay Rays to score the go-ahead run, and the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 10-7 victory in their home opener.

McMahon sent the first pitch he saw from reliever Jason Adam over the fence in right-center to set off a roar from the sellout crowd.

After leading 6-2 in the ninth, the Rockies let the Rays take a 7-6 lead as Ben Rortvedt scored the tiebreaking run when McMahon made a throw in the dirt from third base that converted first baseman Kris Bryant couldn’t scoop.

The Rockies earned their second win of the season in front of 48,399 fans on a sun-splashed afternoon.

