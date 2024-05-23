Watch Now
McMahon hits 2-run homer in the 12th inning to lift Colorado Rockies over Oakland Athletics 4-3

Posted at 11:19 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 01:19:47-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3.

Elias Díaz had three hits including a two-run home run, while Brendan Rogers and Hunter Goodman each added a pair of hits to help Colorado snap a four-game losing streak. Before the skid, the Rockies had won seven consecutive games for their longest streak in nearly five years.

Nick Mears retired four batters for hits first win. JJ Bleday homered for the A's, who have lost 11 of 13.

