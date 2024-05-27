Watch Now
McMahon hits 1st-inning homer, Rockies beat Phillies 5-2 and deal Suárez first loss of season

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suárez in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:40 AM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 08:40:17-04

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the first inning, and the Colorado Rockies sent Ranger Suárez to his first loss of the season in a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Colorado, last in the NL West at 18-34, took two of three and ended a streak of 15 straight winning or tied series for the major league-best Phillies (38-16), Philadelphia’s longest streak since 1983-84.

Suárez (9-1) allowed season highs of five runs and four walks in six innings, while giving up four earned runs and three hits with eight strikeouts.

His ERA rose from 1.36 to 1.75.

